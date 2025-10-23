Temple’s ‘1-0′ approach, more drama at Penn State, and have you heard about Eastern U?

It’s starting to get really fun keeping track of Temple football again.

While it might be a bit too soon to suggest head coach K.C. Keeler has revitalized the program, it’d be unfair to suggest that he hasn’t brought in a fresh perspective, one bolstered by a new coaching staff and a belief that his roster can deliver results.

It’s worth noting that Keeler, who could pick up his 276th all-time win this weekend with a road matchup against Tulsa on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN+), has been honest with his team — and the media — on his expectations.

But it also seems as though he’s put the right people in place — both on the field and off — to deliver.

“I feel like they are just starting to figure out that they are a good football team,” Keeler said this week. “That’s what showed when we played Charlotte. When we played them, I think it finally came out that we’re a good football team.”

The Owls (4-3, 2-1 American) have a winning record at this juncture of the season for the first time since 2019. Now, they are clawing at a real possibility of becoming bowl eligible in Keeler’s first season.

After Tulsa, the road doesn’t get any easier as teams like East Carolina (Nov. 1) and Tulane (Nov. 22) still await, but both of those matchups are at home, where the Owls are currently .500 on the season (2-2) and could be 3-1 if not for a late flop against Navy two weeks ago on homecoming weekend.

It would appear that Temple is applying the same mentality to its season that Penn State has vowed to apply through thick and thin. Each week, the Owls say they are going into games trying to be “1-0.” It’s been that approach that defensive end Allan Haye says is motivating them ahead of this weekend’s game against Tulsa.

“Just 1-0,” Haye said during the player portion of Monday’s press conference. “Last week, we went 1-0 so now it’s 0-0 coming into this week. We’re coming into this game like it’s a clean slate; and every game from now on is our Super Bowl. Every game is very important because it’s the next game. That’s just how we move and how we think.”

Who would have ever believed that mindset would work out better for the Owls at the moment than the Nittany Lions?

Choice of words

Speaking of Penn State, Andy Kotelnicki might’ve wanted to use more time to think about his response when asked about what’s plaguing the Nittany Lions’ offense. When asked on Wednesday, during a media conference, he replied:

“I don’t really have a good explanation.”

Now, more was said in context, which is available on the team’s website, but that’s not what fans want to hear about a team that currently ranks 97th in the nation in total offense, averaging around 355 yards per game.

For context, Temple ranks higher at 72nd in the nation, averaging around 381.4 yards per game. And while playing UMass and Howard isn’t the same as playing Oregon and Iowa, we’re talking about a team who went from being No. 2 in the nation to being an afterthought in two months.

Needless to say, Kotelnicki’s response is getting the business on social media forums from irate Penn State fans who are looking for a little more insight into the collapse of a team that played in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff just a year earlier.

Fortunately, Kotelnicki and the Nittany Lions have some time to figure it all out as a bye week provides a few more days before a showdown with No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 1 (noon, Fox 29).

In one week …

Lincoln Financial Field becomes the home to one of the most anticipated HBCU college football games of the season when former Eagles Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson go head-to-head as coaches on Oct. 30 (7 p.m., tickets).

Vick’s Norfolk State will take on Jackson’s Delaware State on the same field where the two made memories for themselves and Eagles fans alike.

But arguably, the most memorable moment didn’t happen at the Linc; it happened in 2010 against Washington at FedEx Field when Vick threw an 88-yard bomb to Jackson on the first play of the game, part of a six-touchdown outburst.

Three questions

🏈 How the heck did Villanova quarterback Pat McQuaide throw five touchdowns on just 13 pass attempts in a rout of Hampton last week, and can he do it again against Albany at home on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FloSports)?

🏈 Will Penn pick up its first 3-0 start in conference play after knocking off the last season’s co-champs in Dartmouth and Columbia? This week, its a road trip to Yale (noon, ESPN+) that will answer that question.

🏈 How come no one told us about how good the football is over at Eastern University? The Eagles who play on the campus of Valley Forge Military College and Academy are off to a 5-1 start to their season behind a four-game win streak. The Birds look to make it five in a row when they travel to take on Misericordia University this Saturday (1 p.m., watch live).

The BIG number

20: That’s the number of consecutive home wins Villanova can amass with a win over Albany this week. The Wildcats already own the second longest active home winning streak in college football, and are coming off of a 56-14 win against Hampton last weekend at Villanova Stadium.

Game of the week

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., 6ABC)

LSU’s fall to No. 20 has been described as surprising, but there’s a real chance to prove naysayers wrong against an SEC opponent Texas A&M, who’s lauded as the No. 3 team in the nation. Vegas only has the Tigers as a 2.5-point underdog, and that’s because LSU boasts a 4-0 record inside Tiger Stadium this season.

Looking for a channel flipper? Consider No. 25 Michigan at cross-state rival Michigan State happening at the same time (7:30 p.m., NBC 10).