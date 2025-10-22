K.C. Keeler earned his 275th career win. The first-year Temple coach recounts how he got there.

After Temple’s 49-14 win against Charlotte last Saturday, quarterback Evan Simon decided he wanted to give out a game ball. Usually, the head coach gives out the game ball to a standout performer or player who reached a milestone.

This time, it was K.C. Keeler’s turn to get recognized.

Advertisement

Simon commanded the locker room and exclaimed that the victory was Keeler’s 275th, which moves him into the Top 20 all-time in wins among college head coaches. The team erupted and mobbed Keeler.

Keeler brushed it off, as the rest of the Owls celebrated. The milestone marked a significant benchmark for the veteran coach of 32 years. Through the years, he has stacked win after win at four different stops.

In honor of reaching 275 career wins, Keeler took a trip down memory lane, recounting some wins that stood out and the people who helped him along the way.

“This is not just business to me,” Keeler said. “I truly want to be successful, so [my players] are successful. I truly do want to help them through life. I explained this to our staff, if this is just a business arrangement, your cap is only so high. But, like, if this is truly like something where you’re in this thing together and there’s love and trust between the players and the coaches, it takes your ceiling so much higher.”

Found his way at Rowan

Keeler was named the head coach at Rowan prior to the 1993 season. He was initially the offensive coordinator and the only other full-time coach but was promoted to head coach due to then-head coach John Bunting leaving for a job with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Profs collected a 54-7 win against Newport News in Keeler’s head coach debut, getting his career off to a soaring start. The victories did not stop there. Rowan won 10 more games that season and played for a Division III national championship. Although Keeler’s squad fell to Mount Union in the national championship, it was a banner first year for him.

“First game, there’s funny things that I can remember like stopping at a rest stop on the way home with the fellas and just kind of hanging with the players and just enjoying being with them,” Keeler said. “I remember my wife made it down for the game also. And so it was a big deal. It took a lot of pressure off getting that first win. It really did.”

» READ MORE: Temple’s players starting to believe that this team is in fact good

Keeler continued to stack wins and Rowan won at least 10 games from 1995-99 under his guidance. As Rowan continued to build momentum under Keeler, there was one program that had its number, Mount Union.

The Purple Raiders beat the Profs in the national championship in 1993, 1996, and 1998. They brought a 54-game win streak into a match-up with Keeler and Rowan in 1999 in the playoff semifinals. In that game, however, Rowan was on the right side of the outcome.

“Larry Kehres is a legend, a phenomenal football coach,” Keeler said. “We beat him in overtime out there to break the longest win streak ever.”

Keeler won 88 games in nine years at Rowan, which set him up to land a job at his alma mater, Delaware, in 2002. That job meant more to him than just being a head coach. Keeler played linebacker at Delaware from 1978 to 1980 and described it as his dream job.

Without Rowan, he never would have ended up at Delaware.

“I show up at a team meeting and I get a standing ovation. What I realize is those kids realize they got me my dream job,” Keeler said. “They knew how much I loved Delaware. … I got really emotional. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they’re giving me permission to leave.’ They got me this job. It was so powerful. There’s a couple of moments in your life you remember forever. I wasn’t expecting it. It wasn’t something that was on my radar. That was something that I’ll always remember about Rowan. They didn’t want to lose me, but they felt good. They were turning me over to my alma mater.”

Taking the FCS by storm

Keeler went 6-6 during his first year at Delaware, the first time in his career he did not finish above .500. That one season was all Keeler needed to turn the Blue Hens into a national power.

At Rowan, Keeler was in a “do it all” role as head coach, where he was involved in everything football-related. That was not the case for him at Delaware, as he moved into a more “CEO” role, where he managed everybody and everything and was never around due to being in meetings.

Once Keeler realized he needed to change his approach as a coach and trust his coaching staff, Delaware took off.

In his second season with the Blue Hens, Keeler guided them to a 15-1 record. Delaware cruised through the FCS playoffs and faced Colgate in the national championship. Keeler lost five national championships with Rowan, but his luck finally turned at Delaware.

“We went out and won 40-0 and had the biggest point differential in the history of a national championship game,” Keeler said. “They had me and the energy level we came out with was off the charts. They say you take a championship, that team took a championship. That would be my most memorable win just because it’s a national championship at your alma mater and they had never won a FCS national championship.”

» READ MORE: Patience and trust have turned JoJo Bermudez into one of Temple’s best receivers

Keeler spent nine more seasons with the Blue Hens and amassed 86 wins, the second most in school history. He was let go following the 2012 season, where he went 5-6, and he decided to take a year off from coaching.

He worked as a commentator for ESPN and NFL Films on The Matchup Show. It did not take long for Keeler to realize he missed being around the game. The Sam Houston State job opened in 2014, and it was the last job available in the cycle, which Keeler landed.

Once Keeler was back on the sideline, it was like he never left.

He won double-digit games his first four years with the Bearkats, then in 2020, he won his second FCS national championship.

“We ended up beating the only three teams to win an FCS national championship in the last decade in 16 days,” Keeler said. “We beat North Dakota State, James Madison, and South Dakota State in 16 days. All three of those are the only teams besides Sam Houston now that have won national championships in a decade. Some people said there should have been an asterisk because of COVID. There should have been an asterisk because of how we did it. We had to do it during COVID and we beat the best three teams in the last decade in 16 days.”

Sam Houston’s success under Keeler boosted the program to the FBS level in 2023. The Bearkats only won three games in their first transition year, but won 10 in 2024.

» READ MORE: Fans are becoming more engaged as Temple and K.C. Keeler reimagine the football program

The Bearkats squared off with Texas State in a battle to “Take back Texas.” Texas State led 22-0 before Sam Houston stormed back to win 40-39, which caused the entire fanbase to go crazy.

“Their whole thing was take back Texas,” Keeler said. “So when we played them, we took back Texas. That was really a cool moment for the program and for a rivalry that had not been played in 10 or 11 years.”

Keeler left as the second-winningest head coach in Sam Houston history with 97 wins. He decided it was time to head back home.

Writing a new chapter

Keeler was hired at Temple on Dec. 1, 2024, and tasked with turning around a program who finished 3-9 for four consecutive seasons. Keeler needed seven games to surpass that three-win mark, and the Charlotte win was his own milestone.

Heading into a road matchup against Tulsa, Temple sits at 4-3. Each win this season has meant a great deal to Keeler, especially the Owls’ 42-10 win against UMass in the season opener.

“That obviously is a really memorable game because [the players] put their trust in myself and the staff, mand they had results that they really hadn’t had in a while,” Keeler said. “I think we all felt really good about that and it was a great way to start the building.”

Keeler is now tied with Monte Carter for 20th all-time in wins among college football coaches. He had plenty of people to look up to that helped him reach 275, especially his dad, Ralph Keeler, and Tubby Raymond, his head coach at Delaware and the coach he replaced.

While the milestone is special, it’s just another win in Keeler’s eyes.

“That 275 is just a symbol of the fact that I’ve done this a long time,” Keeler said. ”I coach a lot of great players and I put together really good coaching staffs. And that’s how I got to that number. Everyone’s significant. I am going to be as happy for 276 as I was for 275.”