There were three games this weekend in which both teams were ranked inside the Associated Press poll’s top 20, but only one of those games piqued the interest of the national college football landscape.

All eyes were on the Penn State Nittany Lions, then ranked 13th, hosting the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, two programs that match up nearly perfectly on paper. One Philly star was at the center of it all, and by game’s end, he didn’t disappoint in his return to Pennsylvania.

Former St. Joseph’s Prep standout Marvin Harrison Jr. looked unstoppable against a vaunted Nittany Lions secondary on Saturday and leads the weekly roundup of the best performances from Philly-area stars in Week 9.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Opponent: No. 13 Penn State

Stat line: 10 catches for 185 yards

Game recap: Anyone who watched Ohio State take down Penn State, 44-31, on Saturday saw arguably the best player in college football have a sensational game. Whatever the Nittany Lions threw at Harrison, he had a response for. Whether it was diving catches across the middle, making adjustments in the air to make tough receptions, or coming through for his team on third downs, the sophomore standout made it happen.

According to Jerry Emig, Ohio State’s associate athletic director of communications, Harrison had three of his catches come on third-and-10, one on fourth-and-7, and all 10 catches in the game went for first downs. He also topped his career highs in catches and yards against the best defense he has faced all year. His case for being college football’s best wide receiver got stronger after Saturday’s performance, that’s for sure.

Tyreek Chappell, DB, Texas A&M

Opponent: No. 15 Ole Miss

Stat line: Six tackles (half-tackle for loss)

Game recap: After playing well in a loss to South Carolina last week, Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell stacked another good game in their 31-28 loss to No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday. The former Northeast High standout was an active presence in the secondary, saving several big plays and utilizing his instincts to jump screens.

Unfortunately, Chappell left the game late in the third quarter with an injury, and his tackling ability was missed. The sophomore starter has finished five of his seven starts with four tackles or more.

Ke’Shawn Williams, WR, Wake Forest

Opponent: Louisville

Stat line: Five receptions for 67 yards

Game recap: Although No. 10 Wake Forest had a disastrous third quarter that resulted in six turnovers in a 48-21 loss to Louisville, redshirt sophomore wideout Ke’Shawn Williams was one of the lone bright spots. For the third straight game, Williams, a former Springside Chestnut Hill standout, finished the game with a catch of 20 yards or more, finishing with two against the Cardinals defense.

His speed continues to be a dangerous weapon on the Demon Deacons. Williams is averaging 15.6 yards per reception, a career high, and is closing in on surpassing his receiving totals from last season. If Williams keeps producing, he may force the Wake Forest coaching staff to play him more than just every other drive.