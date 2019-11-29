Here are our staff picks for this week’s top college football games., which are listed in standard Vegas rotational order.

Last week and year-to-date standings are at the bottom.

Friday

MEMPHIS (-11) Cincinnati (57.5), 3:30 p.m., ABC

These teams haven’t met in three years, but it’s possible they could meet two weeks in a row. Cincinnati already has clinched the AAC East, and a Memphis win would give them the West. A loss by Memphis would mean Navy would represent the West with a win over Houston.

Memphis’ only loss is to Temple. They had a run of seven straight games that went over snapped last week, when they thumped South Florida, 49-10. The over/under was 59.5. Cincy’s only loss was to Ohio State, though they have failed to cover four of the last five.

Gotta think both coaches — Memphis’ Mike Norvell and Cincy’s Luke Fickell — are going to be targets for Power-5 teams with fresh job openings.

Ed Barkowitz
Cincinnati
Mike Jensen
Memphis
Joe Juliano
Memphis (Best Bet)
Erin McCarthy
Cincinnati
Marc Narducci
Memphis
Luke Reasoner
Memphis
Jonathan Tannenwald
Cincinnati

Saturday

TEMPLE (-28.5) Connecticut (50.5), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

The Huskies are miserable. Their only win is against UMass (1-11) and only two teams at the FCS level give up more points (39.7 per game) than their defense: New Mexico State and UMass.

The Owls have covered three in a row overall and are 5-1 against the spread at the Linc.

Ed Barkowitz
Temple
Mike Jensen
Temple
Joe Juliano
Temple
Erin McCarthy
Temple
Marc Narducci
Connecticut
Luke Reasoner
Connecticut
Jonathan Tannenwald
Connecticut

Ohio St. (-9) MICHIGAN (52.5), noon, Fox

Forget any thought of revenge. Ohio State has won 14 of the last 15 in this series. It was 13 of 14 last year before the Buckeyes hung a record 62 points on Michigan — IN REGULATION!

Ohio State (11-0) jumped Lousianna State for the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. It’ll be fascinating to see what happens to those rankings should Ohio State lose a close one to a Michigan team (9-2) that is 13th in the CFP, but surging over the last month.

“Nothing matters if we don’t win the game,” said first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day. “That’s the only way I look at it. We’ve got to win the game.”

Michigan has covered five in a row and seven of eight. Ohio State failed to cover its last two after a run of eight straight.

Ed Barkowitz
Ohio St.
Mike Jensen
Michigan
Joe Juliano
Michigan
Erin McCarthy
Ohio St.
Marc Narducci
Ohio St.
Luke Reasoner
Ohio St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Michigan

Clemson (-26) SOUTH CAROLINA (51.5), noon, ESPN

South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster was part of two championships with Clemson. He’ll be just the third player in the 116-year history of this rivalry to play for both schools. Means nothing, but I thought it was neat.

Clemson has won its last four games by at least 45 points, laying waste to Boston College, Wofford, N.C. State, and Wake Forest. If the Tigers beat Cocky by at least 45, they’d become the first team to do that five straight weeks in the AP poll era (since 1936).

Clemson has covered five of six, while South Carolina is on a 1-4 skid against the spread.

Ed Barkowitz
Clemson
Mike Jensen
Clemson (Best Bet)
Joe Juliano
Clemson
Erin McCarthy
Clemson
Marc Narducci
Clemson
Luke Reasoner
Clemson (Best Bet)
Jonathan Tannenwald
South Carolina

Wisconsin (-2.5) MINNESOTA (48.5), 3:30 p.m., ABC

These teams are playing for Paul Bunyan’s ax, which is exactly what Illinois took to Wisky’s season when it pulled that upset back in October. Winner of this gets Ohio State in the Big 10 title game. The Badgers are 1-4 ATS lately. Minnesota won this game outright last season as 11-point underdogs.

Ed Barkowitz
Minnesota
Mike Jensen
Minnesota
Joe Juliano
Wisconsin
Erin McCarthy
Minnesota
Mike Narducci
Wisconsin (Best Bet)
Luke Reasoner
Wisconsin
Jonathan Tannenwald
Minnesota

PENN ST. (-40) Rutgers (48.5), 3:30 p.m., BTN

Rutgers lost to Michigan State, 27-0, last week. It was their closest margin in a loss since September. If you’re still out running holiday errands, stop by Piscataway and drop off a resumé. The Scarlet Knights need a coach.

Penn State is just 5-5-1 against the spread and did not cover in their last two games against Rutgers.

Ed Barkowitz
Penn St. (Best Bet)
Mike Jensen
Penn St.
Joe Juliano
Rutgers
Erin McCarthy
Rutgers
Marc Narducci
Rutgers
Luke Reasoner
Rutgers
Jonathan Tannenwald
Penn St.

LSU (-17) Texas A&M (61.5), 7 p.m., ESPN

It took seven overtimes, but A&M won this game last year, 74-72. LSU will play Georgia in the SEC title game next Saturday, so they should still be interested in putting a hurtin’ on A&M.

Ed Barkowitz
LSU
Mike Jensen
LSU
Joe Juliano
Texas A&M
Erin McCarthy
LSU (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
LSU
Luke Reasoner
LSU
Jonathan Tannenwald
LSU

Alabama (-4) AUBURN (50.5), 3:30 p.m., CBS

This will be the first road start from ’Bama quarterback Mac Jones, who is filling in for injured star Tua Tagovailoa. The Tide (10-1) can solidify their claim as the best one-loss team with a win here. Four of Auburn’s last five SEC games have finished with combined scores less than 50 points.

Ed Barkowitz
Auburn
Mike Jensen
Alabama
Joe Juliano
Auburn
Erin McCarthy
Alabama
Marc Narducci
Alabama
Luke Reasoner
Alabama
Jonathan Tannenwald
Auburn

Oklahoma (13) OKLAHOMA ST. (69.5), 8 p.m., Fox

Oklahoma is on a 1-6 skid against the spread, but gets an OSU squad starting its second-string quarterback (Dru Brown). Oklahoma has covered three of the last four in this series, in which the average total is 87 points.

Ed Barkowitz
Oklahoma
Mike Jensen
Oklahoma St.
Joe Juliano
Oklahoma St.
Erin McCarthy
Oklahoma
Marc Narducci
Oklahoma
Luke Reasoner
Oklahoma
Jonathan Tannenwald
Oklahoma St. (Best Bet)

Notre Dame (-16.5) STANFORD (51.5), 4 p.m., Fox

Stanford has won five in a row at home against the Irish, but Notre Dame’s defense is too good to let that grow to six. The Irish have covered its last three, winning by 30 each time.

Ed Barkowitz
Notre Dame
Mike Jensen
Notre Dame
Joe Juliano
Notre Dame
Erin McCarthy
Notre Dame
Marc Narducci
Notre Dame
Luke Reasoner
Notre Dame
Jonathan Tannenwald
Notre Dame

Last week

W-L (Best Bet)
Ed Barkowitz
4-6 (0-1)
Mike Jensen
4-6 (0-1)
Joe Juliano
8-2 (0-1)
Erin McCarthy
4-6 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
6-4 (1-0)
Luke Reasoner
4-6 (0-1)
Jonathan Tannenwald
6-4 (1-0)

Year to date

W-L-T (Best Bets)
Pct.
Luke Reasoner
65-53-2 (6-6)
.550
Jonathan Tannenwald
70-58-2 (5-8)
.546
Marc Narducci
67-61-2 (9-4)
.523
Erin McCarthy
67-61-2 (6-6-1)
.523
Mike Jensen
67-61-2 (6-7)
.523
Joe Juliano
66-62-2 (8-5)
.515
Ed Barkowitz
66-62-2 (6-7)
.515

Note: Luke Reasoner did not pick in Week 1.