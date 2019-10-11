This game had been played at neutral sites for the last 10 years, but will be in Waco this year. Matt Ruhle’s Bears are a surprising 5-0 and coming off an impressive win at K-State. Junior defensive lineman James Lynch had three sacks and was named the Chuck Bednarik player of the week as the nation’s top defensive player. Baylor is 3-2 ATS with its last three coming in under. Texas Tech is 2-2-1 against the number.