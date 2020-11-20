For six straight years through 2016, these two teams were ranked in the top 25 when they met on the football field. But with the Seminoles (2-6, 1-6 ACC) stumbling through their worst season in 45 years, the Tigers (7-1, 6-1) are ready to resume the chase for their sixth straight berth in the College Football Playoff after a week off following their double-overtime loss at Notre Dame. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is back after missing two games because of the coronavirus.