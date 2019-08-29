7. Coach Dana Holgorsen, explaining why he left West Virginia and the Big 12 for Houston and the AAC. “To me, there’s no difference. The University of Houston and a lot of the schools in the American are no different than the conference I just left. I’m looking at it from a coaching perspective. If I’m at any school in the quote, unquote Power Five — which I fully embrace us being a Power Six [team] because of what I’m about to say — I look at the teams in this conference, and I really don’t want to play them in the nonconference. Because those guys are really good.” Not buying it, but that’s what the man said.