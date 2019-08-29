30. Colorado star wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was 10 years old when his father was killed in a freak accident. The family was returning home from a pool party and the father slipped and fell into the highway while getting into the car. Shenault’s dreadlocks are a tribute to his father, and he points toward the sky whenever he scores. “Laviska dedicates a lot to his dad,” his mother, Annie Brown Shenault told the Associated Press last season. “From basketball to football, they did it all together. His dad was such an influential supporter.”