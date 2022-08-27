College football is back, though Philly sports fans will have to wait a week to see their favorite schools in action.

While Saturday is officially the opening of the college football season, it’s referred to as Week 0, since the majority of NCAA Division I teams start their season on the first Saturday before Labor Day. The first Week 0 game took place 39 years ago, when Nebraska crushed Penn State at Giants Stadium in New Jersey in the 1983 Kickoff Classic.

Eleven games are scheduled for Saturday, up from five last season, though none of the teams on the Associated Press’s Top 25 College Football Poll will be in action.

The best game looks to be Nebraska versus Northwestern, a Big Ten matchup being played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland between two teams looking to turn things around after disappointing 2021 seasons. It’s the first regular-season international game in five years, and part of a five-game deal dubbed the Aer Lingus College Football Classic that was set to begin in 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Week 0 college football TV schedule

All start times are Eastern Standard Time:

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: 12 p.m., CBS Sports Network (Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross)

Nebraska at Northwestern (in Dublin): 12:30 p.m., Fox (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard)

Idaho State at UNLV: 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (Chris Lewis, Donte Whitner)

UConn at Utah State: 4 p.m., FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis)

Wyoming at Illinois: 4 p.m., Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Joshua Perry)

Duquesne at Florida State: 5 p.m., ACC Network (Drew Carter, Roddy Jones)

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network (Chris Hassel, Robert Turbin)

Florida A&M at North Carolina: 8:15 p.m., ACC Network (Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck)

North Texas at UTEP: 9 p.m., Stadium

Nevada at New Mexico State: 10:00 p.m., ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Andre Ware)

Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor)

When will Penn State’s college football season begin?

The Nittany Lions kick off their 2022 season against the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

The game will air on Fox instead of ESPN thanks to Joe Buck’s decision to leave the network and join his longtime football partner, Troy Aikman, in the booth on Monday Night Football. Fox agreed to let Buck leave despite having a year remaining on his contract in exchange for the an extra pick from this season’s Big Ten’s football slate, which happened to be Penn State versus Purdue.

Penn State is 15-3-1 all time against Purdue, dating back to 1951. The last time the two faced off was 2019 at Beaver Stadium, with the Nittany Lions notching an easy 35-7 victory.

First game for other Philly-area college football programs

Team First opponent Date TV Temple at Duke Friday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. ACC Network Rutgers at Boston College Saturday, Sept. 3, 12 p.m. ACC Network Villanova vs. Lehigh Friday, Sept. 2, 6 p.m. FloFootball Penn vs. Colgate Saturday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ESPN+ Delaware at Navy Satuday, Sept. 3, 12 p.m. CBS Sports Network

