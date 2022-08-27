College football is back, though Philly sports fans will have to wait a week to see their favorite schools in action.

While Saturday is officially the opening of the college football season, it’s referred to as Week 0, since the majority of NCAA Division I teams start their season on the first Saturday before Labor Day. The first Week 0 game took place 39 years ago, when Nebraska crushed Penn State at Giants Stadium in New Jersey in the 1983 Kickoff Classic.

Eleven games are scheduled for Saturday, up from five last season, though none of the teams on the Associated Press’s Top 25 College Football Poll will be in action.

The best game looks to be Nebraska versus Northwestern, a Big Ten matchup being played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland between two teams looking to turn things around after disappointing 2021 seasons. It’s the first regular-season international game in five years, and part of a five-game deal dubbed the Aer Lingus College Football Classic that was set to begin in 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Week 0 college football TV schedule

All start times are Eastern Standard Time:

  • Austin Peay at Western Kentucky: 12 p.m., CBS Sports Network (Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross)

  • Nebraska at Northwestern (in Dublin): 12:30 p.m., Fox (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard)

  • Idaho State at UNLV: 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (Chris Lewis, Donte Whitner)

  • UConn at Utah State: 4 p.m., FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis)

  • Wyoming at Illinois: 4 p.m., Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Joshua Perry)

  • Duquesne at Florida State: 5 p.m., ACC Network (Drew Carter, Roddy Jones)

  • Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network (Chris Hassel, Robert Turbin)

  • Florida A&M at North Carolina: 8:15 p.m., ACC Network (Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck)

  • North Texas at UTEP: 9 p.m., Stadium

  • Nevada at New Mexico State: 10:00 p.m., ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Andre Ware)

  • Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor)

When will Penn State’s college football season begin?

The Nittany Lions kick off their 2022 season against the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

The game will air on Fox instead of ESPN thanks to Joe Buck’s decision to leave the network and join his longtime football partner, Troy Aikman, in the booth on Monday Night Football. Fox agreed to let Buck leave despite having a year remaining on his contract in exchange for the an extra pick from this season’s Big Ten’s football slate, which happened to be Penn State versus Purdue.

Penn State is 15-3-1 all time against Purdue, dating back to 1951. The last time the two faced off was 2019 at Beaver Stadium, with the Nittany Lions notching an easy 35-7 victory.

First game for other Philly-area college football programs

Team
First opponent
Date
TV
Temple
at Duke
Friday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.
ACC Network
Rutgers
at Boston College
Saturday, Sept. 3, 12 p.m.
ACC Network
Villanova
vs. Lehigh
Friday, Sept. 2, 6 p.m.
FloFootball
Penn
vs. Colgate
Saturday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m.
ESPN+
Delaware
at Navy
Satuday, Sept. 3, 12 p.m.
CBS Sports Network

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Rank
Team
First opponent
Date
1.
Alabama
Utah State
Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.
2.
Ohio State
Notre Dame
Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.
3.
Georgia
Oregon
Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m.
4.
Clemson
Georgia Tech
Sept. 3, 8 p.m.
5.
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.
6.
Texas A&M
Sam Houston State
Sept. 3, 12 p.m.
7.
Utah
Florida
Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
8.
Michigan
Colorado State
Sept. 3, 12 p.m.
9.
Oklahoma
UTEP
Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m.
10.
Baylor
Albany
Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
11.
Oregon
Georgia
Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m.
12.
Oklahoma St.
North Carolina St.
Sept. 3, 12 p.m.
13.
North Carolina St.
Oklahoma St.
Sept. 3, 12 p.m.
14.
USC
Rice
Sept. 3, 6 p.m.
15.
Michigan St.
Western Michigan
Sept. 2, 7 p.m.
16.
Miami (Fla.)
Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m.
17.
Pittsburgh
West Virginia
Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
18.
Wisconsin
Illinois State
Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
19.
Arkansas
Cincinnati
Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m.
20.
Kentucky
Miami
Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
21.
Ole Miss
Troy
Sept. 3, 4 p.m.
22.
Wake Forest
VMI
Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
23.
Cincinnati
Arkansas
Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m.
24.
Houston
UTSA
Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m.
25.
BYU
South Florida
Sept. 3, 4 p.m.