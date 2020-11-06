His name is D.J. Uiagalelei (oo-ee-AHN-guh-luh-lay), a 6-foot-4, 250-pound freshman quarterback, and he will start his second game for the Tigers in the absence of Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, who tested positive last week for COVID-19, has completed his quarantine but will not be able to play because he still must undergo cardiac screening. He is traveling with the team.