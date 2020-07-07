The Centennial Conference, a league of 11 Division III schools located in Pennsylvania and Maryland, announced Tuesday that it has suspended all intercollegiate sports scheduled in the fall semester, the first NCAA conference to do so.
Citing COVID-19 and other health-related concerns, the conference’s presidents council said football will not be played in the fall but added that the possibility of shifting football and other fall sports to the spring will be explored.
As for other fall sports, the council said its decision to suspend competition will be reevaluated by the end of September “based on work to be done by the conference to assess sports-specific activities and the experiences on the schools’ campuses.”
In addition to football, fall sports in the conference include four sports for men and women — cross-country, golf, soccer and tennis — and women’s volleyball.
Conference members include Ursinus, Swarthmore, Haverford, and Bryn Mawr. Ursinus is the only college from that group that competes in football.