The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Friday that competitions and championships in all fall sports would be postponed to the spring of 2021 because of the pandemic, but left open the possibility that those sports could be played in the fall semester if the situation has improved.
In a statement, the conference said it has provided for what it called a “look-in window” in mid-September where a reduced conference schedule could be launched if the risk of the coronavirus has been reduced.
It added, however, that the reinstatement of conference schedules in the six fall sports “would require medical and institutional protocols that would assure the safety of student-athletes, staff and the campus community.
“If COVID-19 levels do not improve, the teams and student-athletes will continue training and practicing while attending classes and prepare for a spring 2021 competitive schedule,” the statement said.
The Atlantic 10 consists of 14 member schools, including La Salle and St. Joseph’s. The schools represent eight states and the District of Columbia.
The sports that conduct league championships in the fall are men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and volleyball. Nine other sports that have some degree of competition in the fall also would not be able to compete.
The conference said details on the rescheduling of competition and championships for the spring semester would be announced at a later date.