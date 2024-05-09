Heading to the Dad Vail Regatta this weekend? Here’s what to know before you go.

For the second straight year, some of the best rowing teams from around the country will converge on the Cooper River in Pennsauken for the two-day Dad Vail Regatta beginning Friday.

Historically, the event took place along the Schuylkill River but was moved to the Cooper River because of a multiyear dredging project on the Schuylkill. Dad Vail organizers were so impressed by the hospitality it received from Camden County officials, in addition to the Cooper River — dredged in its own right in 2017 — providing such a clean course that returning always was in the cards.

It will be the second year on the Cooper, but the 85th year of the Dad Vail, which only was halted during World War II and because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Here’s a look at what to know about the event, its history, and if you plan to attend, what to know before you go.

When is Dad Vail this year?

The regatta will commence at 8 a.m. Friday and again on Saturday, the final day, with the last race scheduled to end around 5 p.m. The event is free.

I want to check it out. How do I get there?

If you’re coming from the city, going over the Ben Franklin Bridge is going to be your best bet. If you’re already along Route 73, 70 West to Cuthbert Boulevard will get you in the vicinity, and then you can follow signs from there. If you’re more of an “I’ll just put in my GPS” person, the physical address for Cooper River Park is 7050 N. Park Drive in Pennsauken, or you can check out the Dad Vail website.

Is there parking?

Ample. The main parking area, particularly for accessible parking spots, is at the finish line, but there’s another sizable parking along the corner of Cuthbert Avenue and North Park Drive. Little tip? The parking at Cuthbert Avenue is the least traveled and allows you to walk and watch the race at several different points of the 2,000-meter racecourse. Not sure where to go? There’s a map of the racecourse showing cross streets, seating areas, concessions, and more on the Dad Vail website.

How many teams take part in the event?

This year, 69 college programs from the United States and Canada take part in close to 300 events with races broken down by college divisions, boat sizes, and more. Historically, this event has seen over 100 programs take part. This year, there are eight local college teams and in addition to five alumni teams of those colleges taking part. Keep an eye on Drexel, which perennially is a powerhouse at this event.

What are some of the other local schools?

According to the Dad Vail website, teams from Bryn Mawr College, Cabrini University (which could be racing in this event for the last time given the closure of the school and its subsequent sale to Villanova), Delaware, Drexel, Haverford College, Jefferson, La Salle, St. Joseph’s, Temple, and Villanova, with alumni boats from Delaware men’s crew, St. Joe’s, and Drexel.

I can’t go, but I still want to watch. How?

The entire event will be livestreamed on the Dad Vail website, and you can stay informed through Regatta Central, which lists every race entry, schools participating, and race results.