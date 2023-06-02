Could the Dad Vail Regatta make its return to the Schuylkill River? It’s too soon to tell, officials say

Could Philly’s iconic Dad Vail Regatta make a return to the Schuylkill River next year?

It depends on a lot, but first, it will largely depend on meetings that haven’t even occurred yet. This year, the Cooper River in Pennsauken became the home of this year’s regatta. Even though it’s just seven miles from the Schuylkill, it gave a new feel to this year’s race.

“The board of directors votes every year to explore alternate venues, Jim Hanna, president of the Dad Vail Organizing Committee, told the Inquirer. “[This year] we had an issue with the Schuylkill dredging project, so we were concerned that we wouldn’t be able to hold a fair race course if we held it there again.”

As for a timeline of getting back to the Schuylkill for the next Dad Vail Regatta, Hanna says the board has not yet met to discuss next year’s 85th-anniversary race plans.

“We vote each year on where to stage the regatta, and we have to take into account all variables. There is so much tradition associated with Philly, but the transition to the Cooper River was made very easy and welcoming by the camp and county officials.”

So what made the Cooper River, which was also home to the NCAA rowing championships last month, such an attractive spot? It was a decision based on several factors, says Hanna.

“The main factors we considered were the location and the dates,” said Hanna. “Holding the Dad Vail at the Cooper River allowed us to keep the event on the same dates as planned, and be only [a few] miles away from the Schuylkill.”

According to Hanna, many of the rowers shared a similar sentiment, especially when it came to Dad Vail’s new location.

“We conducted a survey with the schools that attended, and they gave us very good feedback,” said Hanna, who noted that any changes to the format or venue will be discussed with the board. “We were overwhelmed by positive comments, but as always, there are some things to improve upon.”

Despite things running so smoothly and successfully, there was a lot of preparation behind the scenes that went into making the race a hit amongst rowers and fans.

“There was a lot of work to establish relationships with new vendors at the Cooper, as not everyone from Philly was able to come over,” explained Hanna. “There is always a lot of preparation for staging, but they were done flawlessly.”

One of the only things that needed changing throughout the weekend was the location of the food tent, which athletes asked to be moved closer to the racecourse itself, minor says Hanna who noted that all-in-all, moving to the Cooper River Park while race officials figure out what happens next was a sound decision.

“It was a big success,” said Hanna. “We had full use of the camp and the [Camden County] boat house, and their hospitality was exemplary. We were warmly greeted, and every time we asked for assistance we couldn’t have been more pleased.”