The video was made Friday, on a beach. The video showed the sand, a shoreline, gray clouds above. There was no person in the video, just the voice of David Pauley, men’s basketball coach at the University of Sciences.
Former men’s basketball coach at the University of the Sciences.
“It’s January 31st, 2020, my last day at work at the University of the Sciences,’’ Pauley said on the video, shared publicly on Twitter. “Started September 1st, 1982 — had a nice run. Enjoyed every moment of it, enjoyed the teachers, the kids that I taught, and also the men’s basketball players that I recruited and mentored. ... It certainly is a great college choice. As I always say, not four years, but 40 years.”
Pauley, inducted last year into the Philadelphia Small College Coaches Association hall of fame, has separated from the university after going on leave in late December.
“All I can tell you is no comment,’’ Pauley said Monday. “Contact the university.”
Jenna Pizzi, the school’s associate director of communications, returned messages left for the school’s sports information director and athletic director.
“It’s still going through our legal processes here at the university, so I can’t really say anything because it’s a personnel matter,’’ Pizzi said.
Asked to confirm that Pauley was no longer the coach, Pizzi said, “I can’t.”
As of early Monday afternoon, Pauley was still listed as the head coach on the university’s website, although assistant Jordan Ingram has been serving as interim head coach since late December.
Pauley had been head coach since 2000, taking over for Bobby Morgan. His best season was 2014-15, when Sciences finished 25-6 and reached the NCAA Division II second round.
Among the responses to Pauley’s video on Twitter, league rival Dan Burke of Wilmington University wrote, “Huge loss. You will be missed.”
University of Sciences women’s coach Jackie Hartzell wrote, “You’re the BEST!!!”
While Pauley declined to comment on the events that led to the separation, a survey was shared that was conducted on behalf of Pauley. As of Saturday, a survey sent to 52 former players was returned by 45 respondents. The responses were overwhelmingly positive.
A typical response: “Coach Pauley’s methods and philosophies are something I look back on that taught me accountability, responsibility, adaptability and work ethic.”
All 45 said if they had it to do over again, they’d play for Pauley.
Pauley said on the video that people shouldn’t be sad it’s over: “Smile and be happy that it occurred.”