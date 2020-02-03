“It’s January 31st, 2020, my last day at work at the University of the Sciences,’’ Pauley said on the video, shared publicly on Twitter. “Started September 1st, 1982 — had a nice run. Enjoyed every moment of it, enjoyed the teachers, the kids that I taught, and also the men’s basketball players that I recruited and mentored. ... It certainly is a great college choice. As I always say, not four years, but 40 years.”