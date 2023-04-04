Former Westtown star Dereck Lively II declares for NBA Draft

Duke freshman Dereck Lively II announced Tuesday that he will be declaring for the 2023 NBA draft.

The former Westtown School standout, who was ranked as the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation in the 2022 class by ESPN, is projected to be a first-round draft pick in June.

Lively, a 7-foot-1, 230-pound center, averaged 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a freshman for the Blue Devils. He also tied for 10th nationally in blocks per game at 2.4 per contest.

In a video message released on Twitter, Lively thanked his mother Katherine, his coaches, his family, his teammates and the Duke “brotherhood” for what he called an “amazing experience.”

Lively improved markedly as his freshman season wore on, becoming more of a factor, particularly on the glass and as a rim protector. The Blue Devils’ season ended in the round-of-32 against Tennessee on March 18.