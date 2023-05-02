Villanova didn’t win the Hunter Dickinson lottery on Tuesday. But neither did any other team

Villanova basketball fans will have to wait a bit longer to see if they’ve won the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes after the highly touted Michigan center debunked the speculation that he would announce his college decision today.

On the Barstool Sports “Roundball” podcast, Dickinson said he’s “not sure yet” when it comes to where he’ll end up next. Villanova is one of seven schools, along with Kentucky, Syracuse, Maryland, Georgetown, Kansas, and Michigan that are said to be chasing the 7-foot-1, 255-pound junior from DeMatha Catholic.

Dickinson did note during the episode that numerous Villanova alumni have reached out to lobby for him to bring his talent to Finneran Pavilion. Most notably, former Villanova and Eagles rusher Brian Westbrook.

Speculation will continue to swirl. Despite having a podcast to talk all things basketball, Dickinson has remained tight-lipped about his next move, saying during the 35-minute podcast that “it’s almost a job to try and keep it as close to the vest as possible.”