DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards debut for Kentucky at offseason tournament in Toronto

Top-rated freshmen DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards started the game Wednesday as they made their college basketball debuts for Kentucky at the GLOBL JAM in Toronto.

Kentucky represented the United States in an 81-73 win against a team representing Germany in the under-23 basketball tournament featuring teams from around the world at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Wagner, a former Camden High star, had 16 points on 7-for-15 shooting, six assists, five turnovers, two steals, and two blocks. His first three-pointer gave Kentucky a 68-52 lead, its largest of the game.

Imhotep Charter graduate Edwards had four points on 2-for-8 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists, and three turnovers.

Another coveted freshman and former Camden star, Aaron Bradshaw, was not expected to be on the trip following foot surgery.

Wagner made his first three shots, and “it just helped boost my confidence a little bit,” he said. “My teammates definitely helped me with that by telling me just to be aggressive and just to shoot the shot. When it comes to butterflies or anything, I don’t think so.

“Coach [John Calipari], my teammates, definitely my team helped put that confidence to me a lot just by telling me to go out there and have fun and do what we do.”

Calipari was a bit more critical of Wagner. ”He didn’t make shots today,” the coach said. “Normally he’d end this game with 16 points. He missed some layups.”