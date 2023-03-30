Behind DJ Wagner’s game-winner, Camden boys’ basketball players advance to quarterfinals in The Throne

DJ Wagner was ready for the moment. The combo guard pumped left then stepped back in double coverage, before knocking down a game-winning three against Wheeler High players of Marietta, Ga., in The Throne, at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Camden High boys’ basketball players, who played as a high school club team known as the Camden Avalanche in the tournament, secured a 61-60 victory over the Wildcats, advancing to the quarterfinals. They’ll go against Royals Queens at 9 p.m. on Thursday (FS1).

Wagner, who competed in the McDonald’s All American Game on Tuesday in Houston, ripped off his jersey and rallied around his teammates. Thursday’s matchup marked the first time the Camden High players, which included Wagner, Cian Medley, Cornelius Robinson, Dasear Haskins, and Billy Richmond, have played together as group since the end of the high school season.

Camden’s season was cut short due to an on-court altercation between Camden High and Eastside High in the Camden County boys’ basketball championship on Feb. 16. The Panthers were withdrawn from the NJSIAA tournament and unable to defend the Group 2 state championship.

The Camden Avalanche were without Kentucky signee Aaron Bradshaw, who finished with 18 points in the McDonald’s All American Game and was the boys’ sportsmanship award winner.

The team was led by Camden High assistant coach Ernest McGill. First-year head coach Maalik Wayns, who led the Panthers to 23-2 this season, was in the stands, though, watching his players compete. On the flip-side, the Wildcats were without USC signee Isaiah Collier. The top recruit sat on the sidelines after his 25-point performance in Houston, representing the West team in the McDonald’s All American Game.

In a tit-for-tat battle, the Camden Avalanche narrowed its deficit to 60-58 after Robinson forced a Wildcats turnover with 21.9 seconds on the clock. The future Kentucky guard Wagner, who was named the Easts’ co-MVP with Collier on Tuesday, finished with 20 points, contributing 10 in the second half.

The Throne is an event in partnership with the NBA players’ union that features a 16-team single-elimination bracket over four days with nationally televised games. The winners will be declared national champions.