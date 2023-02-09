CBS Sports, FloSports ink a multiyear broadcast deal with Colonial Athletic Association

On Thursday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced a four-year comprehensive media rights agreement with CBS Sports along with plans to continue with the streaming platform FloSports through the 2026-27 season.

Drexel is one of 13 programs that currently play in the 13-team conference.

In a statement released Thursday, the deal with CBS Sports specifically, will primarily focus on more nationally-televised men’s and women’s basketball matchups beginning next year.

“The CAA signed a new four-year extension with CBS Sports, providing the conference with more nationally-televised basketball games than ever before,” the CAA wrote in a statement. “Starting in 2023-24, CBS Sports Network will televise at least 20 CAA regular-season men’s basketball games in addition to the semifinals and finals of the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship and the title game of the CAA Women’s Basketball Championship.”

The statement also added that the new agreement with CBS Sports includes the possibility of additional men’s and women’s regular season basketball games based on schedule availability.

In addition to reaching a deal with CBS Sports, the CAA extended its multimillion dollar partnership with FloSports, where most of the conference’s games are streamed.

”The conference also extended its wide-ranging media partnership with FloSports to serve as the exclusive worldwide digital platform for live and on-demand coverage of CAA sports through 2026-27,” the statement wrote. “The new eight-figure agreement with FloSports is the most lucrative media rights deal in league history and will see over 1,200 games air annually, including the majority of conference championships.”

