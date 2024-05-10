Drexel men’s rowing looks to once again sweep the competition at the Dad Vail Regatta

Richmond Coney rushed to the dock as the first varsity eight boat for the Drexel rowing team was a length ahead of the rest of the competition. It was a rainy, gloomy day in 2022 at the Dad Vail Regatta, but nothing could take away the moment from the Dragons, who were on the verge of winning gold in all three eight-man boat events.

“All of us had our medals around our neck, we’re soaking wet, but we’re all cheering and yelling at the top of our lungs,” said Coney, a fifth-year senior, who rows the fourth seat on the second varsity eight. “That was such an exhilarating moment, to see them lay down the race of their lives.”

Drexel swept the competition, earning the men’s title (with 107.75 points) and the overall points championship (139.75 points). It marked the first time that any crew in the program won the first, second, and third varsity eight at the event.

The moment has served as a reminder of what the team will be chasing at the 2024 Dad Vail Regatta on Friday and Saturday at Cooper River in Pennsauken.

“We practically sunk that dock underwater,” graduate student coxswain Matt Sherman said, laughing. “I know it definitely flooded. I’m hoping for a repeat this year because they’re bringing back the metal dock at Cooper, so definitely going to be exciting, and, hopefully, we can storm that dock at the end.”

The Dragons have a chance to make history at the Dad Vail while proving their program is building a dynasty. Although the program didn’t win in overall points last year, Drexel’s men won its second consecutive title in men’s points. The first and second varsity eights took home gold.

In the final event, Josh Diggons, a senior who attended St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), helped the Dragons secure the men’s points title in a tight race that came down to the final stretch. The first varsity eight finished with a time of 5:41.265, beating La Salle by two seconds.

“Last year was a good example of how we raced as a crew,” said Diggons, who rows stroke. “[At] the beginning of the race, we went out strong, then we found our rhythm, which was key to building a strong base for the middle of the race. We knew what we needed to do. Once we decided it was time to move away, we moved away exactly when we needed to.”

This year, there’s a different approach under first-year head coach Matt Weaver, a graduate of Roman Catholic and Penn. Weaver previously served as an assistant coach at national powerhouse Washington and Temple.

Former head coach Paul Savell, who’s been part of Drexel rowing for 17 years, took over as director of rowing for the men’s and women’s programs.

“He’s definitely set up a great foundation for me to come in and continue to build off of the success,” Weaver said of Savell. “He put us in a position to be able to potentially three-peat this upcoming year. Our team is very hungry and motivated and driven to achieve all their goals, and they’ve been willing to do the work every step of the way.”

The saying all season long has been “we, not me.”

While the culture hasn’t changed, Sherman said, Weaver has allowed more opportunity for rowers to compete for a seat on other boats.

“If you really want it, you’re able to get to that next boat,” added Sherman, who rows the third varsity eight. “Last year, to me, it felt more stagnant; boats were pretty set. There wasn’t much movement, but this year, there’s been so much movement between all the boats — re-racing everybody to try to make new lineups and trying to make the fastest lineups.

“You’re going to defend your seat, and you’re going to earn your seat,” said senior John Little, who rows the two seat on the first varsity eight. “Some people don’t like that. That’s the motto that should be on the team.”

Coney also noted that the workouts are harder.

And there’s one in particular that has stuck with Little. The team did a four-man row of 4,475 meters. Usually that workout is at a lower intensity since it’s about 12.4 miles, but Weaver had the team go all out. He wanted everyone going for it, Little recalled.

“I don’t think there’s any college team in the country that had harder weeks than we had,” Coney said. “I’m in the best shape of my life right now — I’m getting old with my age, but I’m still feeling pretty young.”

The Dad Vail, one of the largest college rowing events in the nation, holds a special place for the local schools.

Little recalled the first time he competed in the event as a sophomore. The former La Salle College High School rower had his family in attendance, and the stands were packed with spectators.

The preparation is like any race, he said, but the atmosphere doesn’t compare.

“I can’t put it into words,” Little said. “Just pure excitement. You could feel it all throughout the entire boat, right up to when we launch off the line.”

For Coney and Sherman, a graduate of The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, this will be their final time rowing at the Dad Vail as college athletes, and they hope to end it on a high note.

“The pressure is on but I think as long as we execute the race is ours,” Coney said.

Weaver added: “The Dad Vail is a celebration of rowing. The sport embodies a lot of values of Philly. For us, it’s a really good celebratory atmosphere regardless of the results. Obviously, a win would be the icing on top.”