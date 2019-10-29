The Ferariu sisters aren’t the stars on this Drexel team, which will led by Bailey Greenberg, the returning Colonial Athletic Association player of the year. But Maria noted that while the playing transition to college basketball is more difficult than she expected, it’s also easier than she expected “because of the girls on the team and the coaches and the staff. At home, we wouldn’t be able to do both, sports and school. Here, everybody supports each other. That makes it easier.”