Drexel athletes got to work and beautified this West Philly community

On Monday, over 400 Drexel student-athletes cleaned 17 blocks of West Philly streets — the same streets, many of these students currently call home.

In the second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering of Drexel Athletics-led service effort called Community Clean-Up Day, athletes, coaches, and support staff all gathered inside the Daskalakis Athletic Center at 9 a.m., ready to get to work beautify an expanse of Lancaster Avenue, extending from 34th Street to 51st Street.

“I talk often about how important it is for our athletics department to be in community with each other and West Philly,” said Maisha Kelly, Drexel’s director of athletics. “We are neighbors, and we compete and practice amongst a community here, so being civically engaged is a part of who we are, and who we want to be, academically, athletically and just as people.”

Drexel partnered with the Lancaster Avenue Business Association (LA21) and Philadelphia’s Police Department Advisory Committee (PDAC) for the event. Both LA21 and PDAC representatives delivered speeches before the clean-up began, with LA21 urging those involved to make note of all the small businesses across Lancaster Avenue.

The entire clean-up took roughly three hours, with every Drexel program represented.

“It is great to see all the sports combining together to commemorate MLK Day,” said Tanner Updegraff, a junior on Drexel’s wrestling team who mentioned just how important it was for he and his teammates to come out and get involved. “Even in the cold weather, everyone has come out for the greater good.”

Advertisement

Peaches Brown, Drexel’s assistant AD, emphasized how important it is for student-athletes and coaches to get involved in initiatives that benefit the community.

“It’s important for athletes to be involved with the community no matter where they come from. Our athletes are out here today to help clean up, and give back to the streets they walk on every day,” Brown said. “With nearly 100% attendance of all athletes on every team, it shows how important it is to our culture at Drexel to give back to our community.”

Jeffrey Jordan of West Philly Promise, one of Drexel’s partners, also delivered a speech, in which he emphasized the importance of community service being held on MLK Day.

“We are so happy to have you [Drexel] in West Philly. It is so important that our neighbors are able to see us being good neighbors to them,” said Jordan. “Thank you so much for coming out.”