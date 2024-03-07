Drexel forward Amari Williams earns third straight CAA Defensive Player of the Year award

Drexel men’s basketball senior forward Amari Williams made history Thursday after he was named the Coastal Athletic Association’s defensive player of the year for the third consecutive year.

It’s the first time in the history of the conference — which was previously the Colonial Athletic Association — that a player has won the award in three consecutive seasons. This year, Williams led the conference in blocks with 1.8 per game. The native of England was also named first-team all-conference for the second consecutive season.

In addition to the nearly two blocks per game, Williams posted per-game averages of 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Drexel sophomore Justin Moore, an Archbishop Wood graduate, was named to the conference’s third team. The second-seeded Dragons (20-11, 13-5 CAA) begin their run at a CAA title in the quarterfinal rounds beginning on Sunday in Washington D.C.