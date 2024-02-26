Justin Moore scores 20 to lead Drexel to 70-60 victory over Delaware

Justin Moore scored 20 points to lead Drexel to a 70-60 road victory over Delaware on Monday night, likely locking up a bye to the quarterfinals of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament in Washington.

The top four teams in the CAA have the double bye in the tournament, which gets underway March 8. Drexel (18-11, 11-5) swept its season series with the Blue Hens (17-12, 9-7) and is tied for third place in the conference.

After trailing by as many as 10 points, Drexel went on a 13-0 run to close out the first half and take a 33-27 lead.

Moore, who missed Drexel’s loss to Hofstra on Thursday due to an illness, shot 8-for-15 from the field and added four rebounds and four assists. Amari Williams had 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Lucas Monroe added 13 points with six rebounds.

The Dragons return home Thursday to play Stony Brook at 7 p.m.