Butler and Walton eventually got going, and Wynter didn’t let up. His biggest shot came with Drexel up by six points with 2 minutes, 35 seconds to play. The offense broke down, so the sophomore guard took a dribble at the top of the key and knocked down the dagger over an outstretched UNC-Wilmington defender to give Drexel a 66-55 win in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.