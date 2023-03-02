Drexel’s Amari Williams is named CAA Defensive Player of the Year

On Thursday, Drexel center Amari Williams was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He was also selected to the All-CAA First Team for the first time in his career.

Williams, a 6-foot-10 junior from England, is tied for 10th in college basketball with 2.36 blocks per game. He also averages 8.8 rebounds per game and 13.6 points per game. He had eight games this year with four or more blocked shots and a career-high six blocks in a New Year’s Eve win over William & Mary.

Additionally, freshman point guard Justin Moore was given CAA All-Rookie Team honors. After struggling at times early in the season, Moore was playing his best ball before being sidelined with a shoulder injury. The Dragons will open conference tournament play on Saturday, Moore’s status remains “up in the air,” according to head coach Zach Spiker.

The Archbishop Wood graduate had a seven-game stretch scoring double figures, capped off with a 16-point outing and game-winner to give top-seeded Charleston one of two conference losses. He finished the regular season averaging 9.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game.