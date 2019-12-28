Riller, the Colonial’s preseason player of the year, was 9-of-16 from the field and finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. He went into the game averaging 21 points per game and found ways to take over on offense at times. Jasper added 12 points, including five in the last two minutes, and Brevin Galloway had 16. At halftime, four players scored for Charleston, but three (Riller, Galloway and forward Sam Miller) were in double figures.