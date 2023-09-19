West Virginia, Princeton highlight the release of Drexel’s 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule

The full regular season schedule for the Drexel men’s basketball team was released Tuesday, completing what amounted to a 31-game slate — including a new host tournament.

Drexel, which went 17-15 last season joined the Big 5 this offseason, will open on the road at La Salle on Nov. 7, followed by Winthrop on Nov. 11 before its home opener against Temple at the Daskalaskis Athletic Center on Nov. 14.

Fairfield (Nov. 17) and Queens (N.C.) College (Nov. 18) come to Philly as part of Drexel’s round-robin Market Street Challenge, followed by two more nonconference games, at Old Dominion (Nov. 26) and home against Lafayette on Nov. 29.

Drexel then will head to the Wells Fargo Center for the inaugural Big 5 Classic on Dec. 2.

A pair of road tests against Princeton (Dec. 5) and West Virginia (Dec. 9) highlight the nonconference schedule ahead of Coastal Athletic Association play.

CAA play tips off at home against Hampton (Jan. 1), entering just its second year in the conference, followed by UNC Wilmington (Jan. 4), the latter of which enters the season as CAA regular season champions.

February is deep into CAA play, with Monmouth (Feb. 1) followed by a road match against UNC Wilmington on Feb. 8, CAA tournament champion College of Charleston on Feb. 10, and a home and home set against Hofstra on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22. The Delaware rivalry game will take place Feb. 26 in Newark, Del.

The CAA tournament will be played March 8-12 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Drexel’s complete schedule featuring times and broadcast information for many of its games are available on its website.