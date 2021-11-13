Drexel basketball made program history last season when both the men’s and women’s teams made the 2021 NCAA tournament after winning the Colonial Athletic Association championship.

Drexel has celebrated the historic achievement with two new banners inside the Daskalakis Athletic Center, plus updating tournament banners.

The men’s championship team was honored in front of a packed crowd on Tuesday night prior to a 103-74 win over Neumann University.

On Friday, the women had former players unveil the 2021 championship banner and add the 2021 NCAA Tournament berth to another before their 63-55 win over St. Joseph’s (1-1).

Drexel women made the NCAA Tournament in 2009, 2020 and 2021. The Dragons won the 2020 CAA championship and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled. It was the men’s first tourney appearance since a three-year run from 1994-96.

Each team was honored after the other was scheduled to play the first game of a doubleheader. The women lost their season opener, 52-50, against Marist on Tuesday prior to the men’s win over Neumann.

The men’s team was scheduled to open Friday’s doubleheader, but the game was postponed after Fairleigh Dickinson’s bus broke down. Moving back the start of the St. Joseph’s-Drexel women’s contest wasn’t an option since it was a televised game.