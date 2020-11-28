Drexel trailed, 46-34, at the half and the deficit got up to 16. Then, preseason first-team All-CAA selection Camren Wynter played to his billing. He scored 17 points in the second half to finish with a team-high 24. His back-to-back baskets and a T.J. Bickerstaff alley-oop cut the deficit to five with 7 minutes, 33 seconds remaining.