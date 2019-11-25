It was a two-point game with about six minutes left in the first half. Rosemont had gone on a 6-0 run that led to a Drexel timeout. Not much was said in the huddle; what needed to happen next was understood.
In the next 10 minutes, the Dragons (4-3) extended their lead to 25 and defeated Rosemont, 84-51.
In games against NCAA Division III teams, the end result is expected. It’s a situation in which you want to play hard, win the game and avoid any injuries. The third goal was not accomplished.
Sophomore point guard Camren Wynter went down after taking a charge midway through the second half and did not return. Wynter was not seen on the bench for the remainder of the game, and there was no update on his status.
James Butler secured his fifth double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes. Matey Juric added 16 points and five assists. All nine players who played scored five or more points.
Drexel was challenged by Rosemont’s full-court press and handled it well. The Dragons had 13 turnovers. The defense held Rosemont to 37% shooting and forced 20 turnovers.
“I thought the guy next to me [Juric] was as ready to play as anybody in the building,” coach Zach Spiker said. “He led us in deflections probably the seventh game in a row, to be honest.”
“I think the confidence comes from practice,” Juric said. “I get quality reps in practice every day and it really translates to a game like it did today.”
“[Wynter’s] a tough kid. He’s a competitor,” Spiker said. “Hate that [injury] happened, loved that he was doing it. We have great trust in our medical staff.”
Students were louder than they have been all season, but it wasn’t the ones from Drexel. Philadelphia schoolchildren took in the game and made their presence felt. Their loudest moment was when “Baby Shark” was played, and all the students began to to clap their hands to the beat. The kids came from Independence Charter School, St. Albert the Great, Grover Cleveland Mastery Charter School, Sacred Heart School, Mother of Providence Regional Catholic School, and Science Leadership Academy Middle School.
Kurk Lee’s departure from, the team left a hole at backup point guard. Juric relieved Wynter for three minutes in the first half and played solid in the second after Wynter’s injury. Juric’s five assists led the Dragons, and he only had one turnover in 34 minutes.