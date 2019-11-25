Students were louder than they have been all season, but it wasn’t the ones from Drexel. Philadelphia schoolchildren took in the game and made their presence felt. Their loudest moment was when “Baby Shark” was played, and all the students began to to clap their hands to the beat. The kids came from Independence Charter School, St. Albert the Great, Grover Cleveland Mastery Charter School, Sacred Heart School, Mother of Providence Regional Catholic School, and Science Leadership Academy Middle School.