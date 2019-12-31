Leading by three in the final seconds Monday night, Drexel needed one more score to put the game away, and the ball was put into Wynter’s hands. He drove hard to right side of the basket, drew a foul, and iced the game at the free-throw line. The Dragons (8-7, 1-1) defeated North Carolina-Wilmington, 71-66, at the Daskalakis Athletic Center to earn their first conference victory.