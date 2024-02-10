In Charleston, Drexel received a look at how much harder it’ll be to dance in March

The start of Drexel’s game against the College of Charleston started exactly how most hoped it would.

A testy first stanza found the halftime score deadlocked, largely fueled by Amari Williams, who entered the locker room on pace to notch his 10th double-double of the season.

Williams missed out on that double-double as the Dragons were the slower rabbit in the second half and found Charleston celebrating an 80-70 victory. The senior forward finished with 20 points and eight rebounds while guard Luke House added 12 points.

Charleston (18-7, 9-3 CAA) was led by a game-high 22 points from senior guard Frankie Policelli, coupled with 19 from junior forward Ante Brzovic.

Drexel shot 43.5% from the field, but just 5 of 19 from beyond the arc. In addition to a slow start in the second half, the Dragons had nine turnovers to Charleston’s five.

It’s a scoreline that is less than desirable for the Dragons. Then again it was a matchup in which the score may not have offered an accurate representation of the type of effort, win or lose, the Dragons have to put forth to have realistic chances of dancing in March.

It’s nearly mid-February, and after Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII, football largely goes into the rearview. Eyes shift to this, the fun time of college basketball. And the teams that have gone dancing recently are dialed into the notion every win starts to matter a little more.

Charleston is one of those teams. The defending CAA champion and conference representative in last year’s NCAA Tournament, the Cougars are creeping in on a 20-win season and nipping at the top spot in the conference yet again.

Essentially, this is the right team to test meddle against. The Dragons made it a dogfight. Until they didn’t.

If you’re into foreshadowing, these two halves of basketball offered a pretty telling sample size of the Drexel team who ran out to a 7-0 conference record, only followed by the contrasts featuring a Dragons collective who have now lost three straight — and a Charleston team celebrating its third at Drexel’s expense.

Next up for the Dragons comes a good-looking Hofstra (15-10, 8-4 CAA) team at the Daskalaskis Athletic Center on Thursday (7 p.m., FloHoops, NBCSP). It’s February hoops and another contest that will prove if these Dragons were only blowing smoke with that conference start.