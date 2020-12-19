A Fairleigh Dickinson three-pointer gave the Knights a one-point lead over visiting Drexel 1 minute, 22 seconds into the second half. It was the fifth lead change of the game.
The lead changed hands just one more time. A 12-0 Drexel run ballooned the lead to 11 and the Dragons never trailed again in their 85-68 victory on Saturday over the Knights.
“We didn’t realize how much of a dogfight we were in until the second half,” said Camren Wynter, who finished with 31 points. “We upped our intensity on both ends of the court.”
Drexel kept its foot on the gas. The lead grew as large as 22 points. The Knights made it a nine-point game with 13:52 remaining in the second half, but the Dragons answered with another 10-0 run.
Wynter’s impact was all over the result. He seemed hot when he had 13 points in the first half, but he was just getting warmed up. Wynter scored 18 in the second half and made 12 of his 16 shots for the game.
During Drexel’s 12-0 run, Wynter made history. He hit two free throws and became the 38th Dragon to score 1,000 points. At this pace, the junior has a shot at joining Michael Anderson, John Rankin, and Malik Rose as the school’s only 2,000-point scorers.
“From the day we recruited him, he was a competitor and great teammate,” head coach Zach Spiker said. “That has nothing to do with his shot-making ability, which was on full display today.”
“It’s a blessing and an honor,” Wynter said said. “It’s something I dreamed of forever and worked toward since I got here.”
Drexel shot 54% from the field. James Butler scored 15 points and T.J Bickerstaff added 13. The Dragons forced 17 turnovers.
The Dragons have scored more than 80 points in each of their last two games. The cold weather and the holidays could cool them off before conference play. Drexel’s next scheduled game isn’t until Jan. 2 against UNC-Wilmington.
Their 5-2 record is the Dragons’ best start since 2014.
“We’re trusting each other more than we ever have since I’ve been here,” Wynter said. “It’s a different type of energy around our group this year. We all know what we’re working towards, and I don’t think we’re going to stop until we get there.”