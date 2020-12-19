The Hawks look improved, so it’s a good opportunity for the Explorers to measure themselves against their Big Five foe. Claire Jacobs is La Salle’s No.1 option, averaging 15.5 points per game. Seven of her teammates are averaging between 4.0 and 9.8 points per game. That unpredictability makes La Salle tough to plan for, but more consistency will lead to the Explorers reaching their ceiling.