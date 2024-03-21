Watching Drexel chase March Madness glory has been ‘stressful’ for Dragons legend Keishana Washington

If even more moral support, Keishana Washington just had to be there.

On March 10, the former Drexel All-America guard flew from Canada to Philadelphia to surprise her old teammates, torment them in practice, and cheer the seventh-seeded Dragons in last week’s Coastal Athletic Association tournament in Washington, D.C.

Drexel winning the tournament was a long shot, but exactly one week to the day after Washington arrived, the Dragons advanced to the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in school history — and the first time since 2021.

Throughout the tournament, Washington watched from the stands, a year removed from playing in the event and three years after winning Most Outstanding Player. It was certainly a change.

“It’s definitely more stressful on the sideline because you can’t control anything,” Washington said in a phone interview with the Inquirer this week. “You’re just watching and yelling and cheering and being the best support you can be, but you have no control over the game.”

Before the CAA tournament, Washington spoke about the influence alumna Bailey Greenberg had in 2021 when she supported the team in their run to the CAA title, and Washington’s presence last week didn’t go unnoticed.

“It goes to say something about the culture here like everyone’s tight-knit,” graduate guard Brooke Mullin said. “It’s always family-focused, family-centered. We always have alums coming in and out, congratulating you, and I think that’s special. You don’t see that everywhere.”

“It was just nice having her there, especially as a calming presence,” senior forward Chloe Hodges said. “I kind of had a really shaky start to the tournament the first two games. … She was really good going into the semi, just kind of giving me some more additional confidence. … She was phenomenal, and I’m really glad that she was there.”

Whether it had to do with the confidence from Washington or not, Hodges had a marquee moment in the semifinals against Towson.

With 4.6 seconds remaining, Mullin delivered a perfect pass to Hodges, who had a smaller defender on her after a Towson switch, and she made the scoop layup to send Drexel to the finals.

It was a play Drexel had run constantly over the last month, but Hodges said she always got blocked by a member of the scout team. So, the morning the team left for the tournament, Hodges practiced that very play with Washington and Tessa Brugler, the director of basketball operations and a former player. She wasn’t missing them then.

As the tournament went on, it was clear that Amaris Baker would win the most outstanding player if Drexel won. Baker was the leading scorer in every game for the Dragons, and her 19 points against Stony Brook sent Drexel dancing.

Even though Baker was at Harcum College last year and never played with Washington, the two still have a relationship. Baker and Washington first met on Baker’s visit, and she referred to Washington as “a mentor throughout this whole season.”

So, it was fitting that Washington, the last person at Drexel to win the CAA’s Most Outstanding Player, handed Baker the award.

“I think giving the award to Amaris was big for me, just like being able to kind of pass the torch, and I think it was also something that she appreciated coming from me as someone that she probably looks up to,” Washington said. “I think just a great moment for both of us, and I’m super proud of her, proud of the team, and happy for what’s next.”

Up next is top-seeded Texas in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament — on the Longhorns’ home floor. Washington will be there, as her flight home is scheduled for March 25. But, she wouldn’t mind if she had to push it back.

And neither would anyone else at Drexel.

