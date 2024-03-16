Chloe Hodges lifts Drexel into the CAA women’s championship after last second layup

Drexel has left everything out on the floor for three consecutive days and more than 144 minutes of basketball. Technically, the stretch began long before — courtesy of winning four of its last five games of the regular season, but it’s almost as though they waited for this, conference tournament time, to leave little doubt that they deserve to be in the mix for March Madness.

There are no merit points for effort or for surprising the masses from the NCAA committee when you play in a one-bid league. For these Dragons, the reward of going dancing means hoisting the Coastal Athletic Association trophy in Washington, D.C.

That vision came into clearer focus on Saturday after the No. 9 seeded Dragons celebrated a 69-68 win over No. 6 Towson and will face top-seeded Stony Brook in Sunday’s CAA championship game (2 p.m., FloHoops). This is just Stony Brook’s second season in the conference after joining from the America East conference ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“I think it’s pretty special,” said Drexel head coach Amy Mallon. “We talk about where we were picked at the beginning of the year (picked No. 7 in CAA preseason polls) to now and just to be able to be in the situation we’re in now, it’s all on this team. They believe in each other. And when you do that, you can as we know you can achieve anything.”

All three of Drexel’s wins have come down to one possession and this one specifically came down to a little bit of unfortunate luck for Towson that the Dragons would capitalize on. Down 68-67 with 14 seconds remaining, it didn’t look good for Drexel.

Towson guard Anasia Stanton was at the line shooting two. But Stanton would miss both, and a Drexel box-out found Dragons guard Amaris Baker with the defensive rebound. Baker scored a game-high 23 points and arguably pulled down the rebound that fueled the game’s turning point in the waning seconds.

Cue up 4.6 seconds, and a Towson team foul for inbounds pass. Brooke Mullin heaved a pass to teammate Chloe Hodges in the paint, who laid in what would be the game-winner and have the Dragons playing for one more day for the chance to go dancing. Alongside Baker and Hodges, Drexel forward Hetta Saatman finished in double-digits with 11 points.

For Towson, junior guard Patricia Anumgba led the way with 20 points and senior guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas added 15.

“We execute when it matters down the stretch,” said Hodges, who finished with 15 points. “We win by possessions, we don’t really blow people out. So that’s something that we all know going into the game that we’re probably going to have to execute down the stretch. So everyone on the floor is ready, ready to score, ready to execute.”

That mindset has been the Drexel way en route to winning seven of its last eight games including its three-game streak in the CAA tournament. It’s only loss in that stretch? A narrow 60-58 loss to Stony Brook on March 1.

“Our team is motivated to play the top team coming into the championship game,” said Mallon. “I think that’s just where you want to be. …and so we’re more than excited to face them tomorrow. I think it’s going to be a battle. That’s what the championship game is always about.

Mallon paused, smiled, and added:

“Personally, I’m excited. I mean for this team to compete and have that opportunity is a testament to how hard we work. We deserve to be here. We always say ‘Dragons are real,’ that’s our saying and that’s definitely our mindset heading into the championship game.”