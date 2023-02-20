Keishana Washington, Maura Hendrixson enjoy record days as Drexel women down Delaware

Keishana Washington became the first NCAA player with three 40-point games this season, Maura Hendrixson set a program record for assists in a season, and visiting Drexel held off rival Delaware, 67-55, in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup Sunday.

Washington, whose fourth-career, 40-point game set a program mark, had 15 in the third quarter to help the Dragons (19-7, 11-4 CAA) push a three-point halftime lead to double digits, 54-43. The third quarter also saw Hendrixson pick up her 186th assist of the season, notching a Drexel record. She finished with a game-high seven assists to sit at 191 overall.

Delaware (14-11, 7-7) got within four points in the fourth quarter but no closer.

Washington’s second effort of 40 points this month was again two points off her career high, reached on Dec. 18, 2022, against Penn State. Hendrixson added a team-high seven rebounds, and Chloe Hodges had nine points off the bench.

Tara Cousins scored 13 points for Delaware, which never led after the first quarter.

Drexel, maintaining a half-game conference lead, plays its final road contest of the season Friday against Hofstra (9-16, 3-11) at 7 p.m. (FloHoops).

» READ MORE: Late three sinks St. Joseph’s women vs. Rhode Island, 58-55

La Salle women fall to St. Louis

Three players reached double figures for La Salle but it wasn’t enough as the Explorers lost to Atlantic 10 foe St. Louis, 74-63, on the road.

Holding a 61-59 lead with 3 minutes, 53 seconds remaining, the Explorers (16-12, 7-6 A10) allowed a 15-2 run from St. Louis (12-17, 8-6) to close the game.

Kayla Spruill had 15 points and nine rebounds for La Salle, while Charity Spears scored 14 points and Mia Jacobs added 11 points, four steals, and a game-high three blocks.

The Explorers jumped to a 19-12 lead after one quarter thanks to 57.1% shooting (8 of 14), then was pushed to multiple ties in the second quarter. The Explorers were ahead, 46-40, with 3:14 left in the third quarter when St. Louis broke through with a 12-0 run for its first lead since an 8-6 score.

St. Louis was paced by Peyton Kennedy’s game-high 26 points off the bench.

La Salle closes its road schedule with a Wednesday meeting against Dayton (5-19, 4-9) at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).