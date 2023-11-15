Drexel dominates La Salle behind locals Amaris Baker and Laine McGurk’s top-notch performance

Drexel women’s basketball overpowered La Salle, 71-46, behind guards Amaris Baker and Laine McGurk combined 39-point effort at the Daskalakis Athletic Center Wednesday night.

McGurk, a freshman who graduated from WC Rustin, led the team with 20 points in just 18 minutes of play, while Baker, a product of Cardinal O’Hara who transferred in as a junior from Harcum College, finished with 19.

“Everything [McGurk] shoots up is money,” Baker said. “She knows it.”

Drexel extend its win streak to two games after a dominant win (65-33) against Delaware State on Nov. 10. On Wednesday night, head coach Amy Mallon’s squad notched its first performance of the season that they surpassed 70 points.

The Dragons carried a 28-point lead, their largest of the night, with 3 minutes 51 seconds remaining in the fourth.

Sophomore guard Grace O’Neill was quiet offensively, finishing with three points and two assists in 29 minutes of action. She made up for it by her leadership on the court and established herself as the primary floor general.

Advertisement

Junior guard Momo LaClair, who had six rebounds and five assists, also facilitated and distributed the ball while O’Neill was on the bench.

Mallon watches LaClair guard O’Neill and Baker in practice and believes her development is essential for the success of the whole team.

“I’m really enjoying seeing her first season on the floor for us,” Mallon said. “I see the momentum, her confidence [js] growing.”

Senior Chloe Hodges added 14 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. She was productive everywhere; the perimeter, midrange area, and paint all looked comfortable to her.

Mallon plans to continue to utilize Hodges’ versatility as a weapon against their opponents.

“She’s showing exactly what we were looking for from her,” Mallon said. “She’s a worker. She’s in the gym every day, and I think you’re going to continue to see her add all those pieces. I think we really need that.”

As a team, the Dragons played unselfish basketball, dishing out 24 assists on 29 shots. They also nearly doubled up La Salle in rebounds (48 to 26), bench points (31 to 17), and points off turnovers (10 to six).

Drexel will continue its Big 5 play Sunday at home (4:30 p.m.) against St. Joseph’s.