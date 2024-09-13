Drexel releases 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule, headlined by matchup with Penn State

After soaring to their first 20 win season in over a decade, Drexel men’s basketball faced an offseason of change. Dragons’ coach, Zach Spiker, returns just one player who made a start last season (Yame Butler) and lost top talent and depth pieces to the transfer portal. After replenishing his roster in the offseason, there are plenty of questions about the roster that still need answering. And we now know their opponents for the 2024-25 season.

Drexel opens their season at the Daskalakis Athletic Center against Division II opponent Georgian Court on Nov. 4.

Advertisement

On Nov. 9, Drexel will host Colgate. The Raiders have asserted themselves as a staple in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Patriot League’s automatic bid five times since 2019. The following week, Drexel enters their Big 5 pod matchups, first at Temple (Nov. 12), then host La Salle on Nov. 16. Spiker’s squad made headlines last season when they took upset No. 18 ranked Villanova in the fifth place match of the inaugural Big 5 Classic.

» READ MORE: Here’s how coaching at Drexel hits home for new men’s soccer coach David Castellanos

The Dragons will then spend the next two weeks on the road, traveling to Fairfield (Nov. 19), then participating in the on-campus portion of the Sunshine Slam before heading to Daytona Beach for the rest of the tournament.

As the calendar flips to December, Drexel continues their nonconference slate at home against Bryant (Dec. 2) before gearing up for the Big 5 Classic matchup with Villanova, St. Joseph’s, or Penn after pod play.

Later in the month, the Dragons have a marquee matchup scheduled against Penn State at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 21. This is certainly a game that the Dragons have circled on their schedule, hoping to make a statement on the biggest stage in the city.

» READ MORE: Villanova releases its 2024-25 schedule for men’s basketball

The Dragons will face just one team, Penn State, that finished in the top 100 in the 2024 Ken Pomeroy College Basketball Rankings, according to kenpom.com. The average KenPom ranking of Drexel’s nonconference opponents is 195, while Drexel finished at 126th.

Drexel got a relatively favorable Coastal Athletic Association draw as they face their toughest opponents on their home court. Their conference schedule opens Jan. 2 at Campbell.

They’ll host conference powers Towson (Jan. 11), Hofstra (Jan. 18), Delaware (Jan. 25), North Carolina Wilmington (Feb. 8), and Charleston (Feb. 22). Drexel completes their regular season schedule at home against Monmouth (Mar. 1), before heading to Washington D.C. for the CAA conference tournament.