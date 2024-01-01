Mate Okros scores 20, Drexel defeats Hampton 99-65 in Coastal Athletic Association opener

Mate Okros scored a career-high 20 points to lead five Drexel players in double figures as the Dragons rolled to a 99-65 victory over Hampton in their Coastal Athletic Association opener on Monday at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Amari Williams had 16 points and six rebounds, Kobe Magee had 12 points and Justin Moore and Yame Butler scored 10 apiece to lead Drexel (8-6, 1-0).

Drexel shot 62% in the first half, and connected on 63.6% (7 of 11) from three-point range to jump out to a 55-34 lead at the break.

Next: Drexel will play host to UNC Wilmington at 7 p.m. Thursday.

