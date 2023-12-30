Drexel’s Justin Moore leading the way for the Dragons as CAA play begins

As the new year approaches, now is a great time to evaluate the college basketball season so far. For Drexel men’s hoops, there have been some inconsistencies.

The Dragons beat then-No. 18 Villanova in the Big 5 Classic, but have gone .500 in all their other games. Sitting at 7-6 entering Coastal Athletic Association play, here are three things to know about Drexel:

Strong defense… mostly

Drexel’s defense has been terrific so far this season. In the Dragons’ marquee win over Villanova, they held the Wildcats to just 55 points, the fewest they’ve scored all season.

Giving up just 63.6 points per game, the Drexel defense currently ranks 31st in the NCAA. According to KenPom, the Dragons are holding opponents to 46% effective field goal shooting, which ranks 48th.

But Drexel’s most recent game was a major slip on that front.

On Dec. 22, Bryant scored 104 points, the most Drexel has given up in regulation since January 2018. The game was a shootout, with the Dragons scoring 86, but giving up triple digits is certainly something to monitor heading into CAA play.

Justin Moore leading the way

Sophomore guard Justin Moore kept the Dragons somewhat in the game against Bryant, scoring a career-high 34 points, topping his previous best of 21.

After a freshman campaign that only got more impressive as the year went on and led to him earning CAA All-Rookie honors, Moore has continued to progress this season. The Archbishop Wood graduate leads the Dragons in scoring at 12.8 points per game and his shooting numbers have improved across the board.

Moore has had some big games in his career already, most notably scoring 16 points and hitting the game-winner last season against a Charleston team that made the NCAA Tournament, but if the Bryant game was any indication of his scoring potential, the Dragons might have a go-to guy on offense. And right now, that’s what they need, with their offense only scoring 70.5 points per game, 276th in the nation.

Amari Williams’ offense

Coming into the season, Drexel center Amari Williams was named the CAA preseason player of the year, but in non-conference play, he hasn’t been playing at that level. He has still been a good player, averaging 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, but has also struggled at times.

Last season, the 6-foot-10 Williams led the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game and shot 52.3% from the field, but both of those have dipped this year with Williams only shooting 47.3% from the field.

Williams is still an elite defender and looking to win the CAA’s defensive player of the year award for a third consecutive season. In Drexel’s win over Villanova, Williams was dominant on defense and closed the game out with a full palm block, his fifth of the game.

Williams’ defense will be key when CAA play starts for Drexel on New Year’s Day against Hampton (noon, CBSSN), and if his offense picks up, the Dragons could contend atop of the league.