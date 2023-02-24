Drexel rallies past Northeastern, ending three-game losing skid

Drexel men’s basketball team ended its regular season on a high note, routing Northeastern 75-48 at Daskalakis Athletic Center on Thursday.

Yame Butler led the Dragons with 22 points, making 7 of 13 shots from the field, which included 3 of 5 from three-point territory. Luke House added 14 points and Mate Okros contributed 10.

The Huskies were led by Jahmyl Telfort, who was the lone player to put up double figures with 18 points.

The Dragons (16-14) capitalized on their 12-point lead (32-20) at the half with superb shooting in the second (65.4%), which ultimately was too much for Northeastern (10-18) to come back from, as the team shot just 40.7%.

The Colonial Athletic Association tournament play will being on March 3.

