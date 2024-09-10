Here’s how coaching at Drexel hits home for new men’s soccer coach David Castellanos

When David Castellanos was announced as the head coach for the Drexel men’s soccer team, athletic director Maisha Kelly said, “Dave’s passion and commitment to Drexel men’s soccer was evident and palpable.”

Nine months into his tenure at the helm of the program, Castellanos’ passion for making an impact on a program in his city fuels his ambitions.

A product of North Philadelphia and the Philly rec sports leagues that gave him his start with soccer, Castellanos developed as a player for various clubs in the area before heading to the University of Connecticut to further his academic and athletic pursuits. In 2000, Castellanos helped lead the Huskies to an NCAA championship. Under legendary coach Ray Reid, Castellanos learned what it took to be a part of a championship-caliber program.

“It was a fantastic group, but we had to fight for everything that we got there,” Castellanos said. “I think that the culture of competing and being proud that we were at UConn created a good dynamic and we were able ... to win a lot of games and win a national championship. Ray formed a lot of my personality and it’s shaped me in a pretty awesome way.”

That fueled him as he left UConn to pursue a career as a professional soccer player, something that Castellanos referred to as “a beautiful experience but a proper grind.”

Castellanos played in Honduras, Major League Soccer, the USL and the now-defunct Major Indoor Soccer League, where he won a championship for the Philadelphia KiXX. He sees the lessons that shaped him as a coach and leader.

A ‘labor of love’

“You go to Honduras and you see [the passion for football],” Castellanos said. “Soccer is everything for them and you carry a piece of that passion with you, and then you try to apply that to everything else you do going forward.”

When he had to determine where to take his career next, Castellanos decided to head to Penn State Abington, where he served as head coach for the next 14 years.

“Penn State Abington was a labor of love,” Castellanos explained. “We had to do it step by step. [My staff and I] are so proud that we left the program in a better place than when we took it up, and it was all by honest work and by recruiting the right guys. Division III has its own challenges, but it taught me that every program has enough, it’s just about how much work you are willing to put into it.”

In 2020, after two NEAC Coach of the Year awards, Castellanos joined Drexel’s coaching staff as an assistant. In 2023, he left to become the head coach of Chestnut Hill’s men’s soccer program for one season before he earned the chance to return to Drexel, this time as head coach.

“I went through the whole interview process and was able to make it through round after round and talk about my vision and experiences, my love for the city, and the plans that we had to continue building and growing our culture here at Drexel,” Castellanos said.

His enthusiasm and experience convinced Drexel’s athletic administration that he was the right man for the job.

‘Win for the city’

Now, as he guides a new program, he is learning to adjust to the Division I level by leaning on the coaching staff he has assembled in West Philadelphia. Drexel’s sideline is full of coaches who played Division I and professional soccer.

“It starts and ends with the power of your staff, and I feel like I have one of the best staffs in the country. Each guy brings their own ideas and mindset and we try to blend that for the betterment of the boys,” said Castellanos. “As we go through the craziness of NIL and the transfer portal, it’s about adapting and using it to the best of our abilities to put out the best roster year that we can. College athletics is going through a bit of a change, but we have to adapt to it if we want to stay relevant.”

While the evolving college athletics landscape has shifted some coaches’ priorities, Castellanos always prioritizes his love for his city and the pride and passion he exudes for his program. After notching his first win against a city rival, a 3-2 victory against La Salle, Castellanos spoke on the importance of building something of his own in the city that raised him.

“These games are everything; to win for the city is important. It’s a bragging right you have,” he said. “We want to win the city of Philadelphia, that is our short-term goal always, every season, every day. It’s awesome. I get to lead the Drexel team as the head coach and take pride in doing my best to try and win this city as often as I can.”

