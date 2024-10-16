Courtesy of senior forward Dominick Bachstein, Drexel soccer found its spark at the perfect time

Dominick Bachstein’s phone lit up with a notification from his brother.

He was in class, but awe and elation took his mind far away with the news that after accounting for seven goals in just two games for the Drexel men’s soccer team earlier this month, he was named the national player of the week by Top Drawer Soccer.

Bachstein had three goals and four assists, part of a 10-goal outburst from the Dragons, who captured wins against Maryland-Baltimore County and Hofstra, the latter a top-10 team in the country according to Top Drawer rankings.

Bachstein has been a revelation for the Dragons. With nine goals and five assists through 10 games, the Malvern native and Conestoga High School alum has accounted for 64% of Drexel’s goal-scoring production and ranks No. 7 in the nation in goals-per-game.

Dragons head coach Dave Castellanos labeled Bachstein’s season “special” so far, and lauded the fifth-year forward’s efforts — both on and off the pitch.

“His hard work ethic and his passion have made him successful this season,” Castellanos said. “He knows this is his final year in college soccer and he wants to leave a massive mark not only on college soccer but at Drexel University.”

Changing goals

Bachstein’s college career actually began at La Salle, where he spent two seasons. Prompted by a coaching change and the desire for a different college experience, Bachstein hit the transfer portal.

“Drexel came by, and I spoke to them, and it was almost like a dream come true,” said Bachstein. “I’m in the city, and it’s a bigger school that had familiar faces from my high school [Conestoga] with Michael McCarthy and [now Union midfielder] Chris Donovan. Since arriving at Drexel, it’s just been blessings.”

Bachstein has been a source of stability for an otherwise chaotic program. Castellanos is the Dragons’ third head coach in three seasons, and in a search for continuity, Bachstein spoke about the leadership role he has taken as an elder statesman of the team.

“Having three coaches in three years is obviously a little harder, but I got to experience that [after] having two coaches in two years [at La Salle], so now I can say in five years I’ve had five different head coaches,” Bachstein joked. “When [former Drexel coaches Michael] Marchiano and [Mark] Fetrow decided to leave the program, and now we’re getting a new coach that can somewhat rattle the guys.

“Getting everyone involved and saying, ‘It’s gonna be fine. We still have amazing talent; we have great players. Drexel is [going to] find us an amazing head coach to work with.’ ... Having coaches change always hurts, but I think if everyone just stays involved, it’s not that bad.”

Familiar faces, high expectations

For Bachstein, the most recent coaching change was not a transition but instead a reunion.

“I’ve known Coach Castellanos since I was a little boy,” Bachstein recalled. “He was my first ever Academy coach at [Conshohocken-based youth soccer powerhouse] FC Delco. Now, to have him as a head coach is just unbelievable.”

Castellanos also fondly recalls coaching Bachstein at FC Delco, saying, “It was a wonderful time as we had a very good Delco side. Dom was a key player for that Delco team. Watching Dom grow over the years has been great. Not every season was rainbows and butterflies but it makes moments like this that much sweeter.”

Now sitting at fourth in the Coastal Athletic Association, Drexel has enjoyed a strong season, and, in Bachstein’s estimation, they have yet to reach their final form.

“We haven’t reached our peak yet, which I think is something different from what we had last year. Last year we reached our peak almost in the middle of our season. And you could kind of just feel the decline a little bit every single day,” Bachstein said. “With this group, just because we have so many talented kids, we keep improving every single week. It’s really so much fun…everyone’s confidence is very high.”

Despite the national recognition, Bachstein’s focus is remaining on the team’s lofty goals as he sprints towards the conclusion of his collegiate career.

“Individual awards are always amazing to have and it shows that a person’s having a great season but I think team awards are really what we’re going for,” hed continued. “Winning the CAA, hosting the CAA playoffs at home, and, hopefully, making an NCAA tournament is something that’s truly what we’re going for.”

