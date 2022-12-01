Drexel men’s basketball closed out a 64-56 victory against Lafayette on Wednesday evening, ending the Dragons’ three-game losing streak.

Coletrane Washington led Drexel with 18 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the field. Lamar Oden Jr. (17 points) and Amari Williams (16) also carried the load in scoring.

After leading with just a five-point margin in the first half, Drexel (4-4) gave itself some insurance in the second half with a 9-0 run from which the Leopards (1-7) couldn’t come back.

The Dragons will remain at home to face Princeton at 2 p.m. Friday at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

» READ MORE: Strong second half pushes Temple past La Salle in Big 5 matchup at Palestra

Drexel rallies against Longwood

In women’s basketball action, graduate student Keishana Washington led the Dragons with 25 points in a 74-61 victory against Longwood on the road.

Three other Drexel starters put up double figures, including Grace O’Neill and Maura Hendrixson with 14 points apiece.

Drexel netted most of its shots during the second (23) and third quarter (21). At the half, the Dragons (5-1) took a 38-28 lead, which turned into a 14-point deficit for the Lancers (1-6) by the end of the third.

Next, the Dragons will go up against City 6 rival Saint Joseph’s at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hagan Arena.

Temple falls to Old Dominion

Temple lost, 77-65, against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., thanks to a 11-0 run in the fourth quarter that allowed the Monarchs (4-3) to take a 17-point lead.

Aleah Nelson led the Owls (2-5) with 16 points, shooting 6-of-14 from the field. Temple’s bench also contributed 24 points, including Jalynn Holmes, who finished with 12 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Temple will travel back home after back-to-back road trips and play University of Maryland, Baltimore County at at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liacouras Center.