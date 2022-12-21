The men’s basketball game between Drexel and Fairfield scheduled for Thursday in Fairfield, Conn., has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within Drexel’s program.

The game was set to be the Dragons’ final nonconference contest of the season. Drexel (6-6) opens Colonial Athletic Conference play at home against Elon on Dec. 29. However, according to a release from Drexel, the schools are hoping to reschedule the game.

The postponement is believed to be the second in Division I men’s basketball this season because of COVID-19 protocols. On Monday, ESPN reported the cancellation of a game between Rhode Island and Milwaukee because of an outbreak on Rhode Island’s team.