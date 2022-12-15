NEWARK, N.J. — Drexel showed some fight late but was dominated by Seton Hall for most of the game Wednesday night in a 66-49 decision at the Prudential Center.

The Pirates held Drexel to a season low in points as the Dragons were stifled on offense for the first 27 minutes.

“We did not make shots,” Drexel head coach Zach Spiker said. “... We’ve been a very good three-point shooting team over time. Ball didn’t go in the bucket early, so we had a big hole.”

Statistical leaders

Big man Amari Williams led the Dragons (5-6) with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Coletrane Washington added 11 points and Yame Butler scored 10 points in 11 minutes off the bench. Jamie Bergens started in place of Justin Moore, who was out with an illness, and scored three points in 29 minutes.

Seton Hall was led by committee as nine players scored, with Tray Jackson and Dre Davis each finishing with 12 points. Al-Amir Dawes joined them in double figures with 10 points.

What we saw

From the opening tip, the Dragons struggled offensively. They started 0-for-7 from the field before a Washington three-pointer temporarily ended the drought, but it didn’t get much better after that for Drexel. The Dragons mustered just 16 points in the first half, all from Washington and Williams who had eight points each, as they entered the break down 31-16.

» READ MORE: Drexel’s basketball community remembers Dave Clawson

The second half started with much of the same as Drexel couldn’t get anything going offensively while Seton Hall dictated everything. With 12 minutes, 24 seconds remaining, Kobe MaGee made an and-one layup and was the first player outside of Washington and Williams to score for Drexel.

A dunk by Seton Hall’s Davis followed MaGee’s make, but after that, Drexel went on a 23-4 run, with Butler scoring eight in a row at one point, to cut Seton Hall’s lead to 11 with under three minutes left. The Pirates closed it out, however, and improved to 7-4.

“I think cutting that score to that probably speaks to the character of our players,” Spiker said. “I think that game could have gone the other way. ... I thought we continued to fight.”

The Dragons struggled shooting as they went 18-for-67 (26.9%) from the field and 8-for-34 (23.5%) from deep. They also had a season-high 14 turnovers.

Game-changing play

Trailing by 14-9 in the first half, Drexel was playing strong, but an 8-0 run from the Pirates gave them control for good.

Jackson knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to start the burst and saw his third attempt rim out. Tae Davis grabbed the offensive rebound and put in a layup to cap off the run for the Pirates and put them up 13.

Up next

The Dragons return to the Daskalakis Center on Friday to face Delaware State (1-9) at 2 p.m.