Drexel women’s squash team ended a historic season with its first appearance in the national championship match of the College Squash Association Howe Cup, losing to No. 1 Harvard 8-1 on Sunday.

“I’m very proud, excited, and still have this feeling of ‘What just happened?’” said Drexel coach John White. “It was a long trip to Harvard for the nationals knowing that we had Princeton, the No. 3 team seed in the first round.

“The women were confident going into the weekend, knowing that if they could put it all together, play the squash they knew they could, that good things would happen, and that is what they did from Day 1. All of their hard work both on and off the court paid off.”

» READ MORE: Drexel lacrosse enters the season with a new coach yet still the same goal

Drexel gave Harvard an early scare. Riding off the momentum from the upset over No. 2 Trinity on Saturday, Drexel led 2-0 and 2-1 at number five with Sanya Vats against Harvard’s Serena Daniel and at number nine with Lydia Robinson against Brecon Welch.

Daniel and Welch rebounded with five-game wins, giving Harvard its seventh straight Howe Cup.

The Dragons upset No. 2 Trinity 5-4 on Saturday in the semifinals, the highest-ranked opponent Drexel has ever beaten and their first win over the Bantams.

“It was the best feeling in the world for both players and coaches,” White said. “Tears of joy all around. To back up this win after defeating Princeton [Friday] showed just what this team can do.”

» READ MORE: Amy Mallon earned her Drexel success in true Philly style

Drexel finished the season with the most wins in program history (16-5), previously set in the 2019-20 season (12-8).

“It still feels so surreal,” Drexel freshman Dina Rosli said. “I’m still trying to process our team’s success last weekend. I still can’t believe this happened and it’s such a great accomplishment being second in the nation.”

Rosli finished with a 16-0 record putting her on the leaderboard as No. 2 in program history in single season wins. She was also the first Drexel player to play in 10 games or more without a loss.

But she says the team’s bond is the main factor in their success.

“I think that our strong team bond is what led us to beat Trinity,” Rosli said. “The team was more united than it has ever been. Having that strong support system and confidence in each other is what led to our success.”

Some members of Drexel will have the opportunity to compete at the CSA Individual Championships on Friday through Sunday in Philadelphia. The names of those competing will not be announced until Tuesday afternoon.

“We hope that the players who get in the draw will play just as hard and are determined to do their best and fight for that all-American finish,” White said.